Blues at the Crossroads planning committee released statement on new logo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has a follow-up on a story involving a very popular event scheduled for the fall in Terre Haute.
Weeks ago, the Blues at the Crossroads planning committee changed its logo.
It shows a crow playing a banjo.
Some people found the imagery insensitive to black people and history.
Last week, News 10 told you organizers said they would be changing it.
Wednesday, the committee released the new logo.
The new one includes the same main character as the previous, a crow holding a banjo.
More crows have been added along with text, to the new one.
In a social media statement today, the committee says:
"Blues at the Crossroads Planning Committee would like to thank everyone who shared their concerns regarding the crow logo created for the marketing of this event. Members of the Planning Committee, which includes Black leaders, have spent the last several days reading and listening to the myriad of comments as well as seeking the opinion and advice from multiple members of the Black community and consultation with an African American historian to make sure we are doing no harm. The Blues at the Crossroads logo stands as a symbol for the invasion of crows over downtown Terre Haute every fall and winter. Rather than dismiss the crow, we have decided to celebrate and make them appear useful to our community. According to African American historians, the crow has no real historical significance to the degradation that Black people have suffered in our country. Therefore, we are going to continue with the marketing strategy using the crow. We look forward to having the best Blues at the Crossroads ever!"
The committee said it would continue to use the crow in marketing.
After the post went up on Wednesday, members of the NAACP reached out to News 10, saying the planning committee had not reached out to them.
They say they still have “great concerns and are disappointed over the logo.”