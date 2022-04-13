 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blues at the Crossroads planning committee released statement on new logo

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has a follow-up on a story involving a very popular event scheduled for the fall in Terre Haute.

Weeks ago, the Blues at the Crossroads planning committee changed its logo.

It shows a crow playing a banjo.

Blues at the Crossroads

Some people found the imagery insensitive to black people and history.

Last week, News 10 told you organizers said they would be changing it.

Wednesday, the committee released the new logo.

Blues at the Crossroads

The new one includes the same main character as the previous, a crow holding a banjo.

More crows have been added along with text, to the new one.

In a social media statement today, the committee says:

"Blues at the Crossroads Planning Committee would like to thank everyone who shared their concerns regarding the crow logo created for the marketing of this event. Members of the Planning Committee, which includes Black leaders, have spent the last several days reading and listening to the myriad of comments as well as seeking the opinion and advice from multiple members of the Black community and consultation with an African American historian to make sure we are doing no harm. The Blues at the Crossroads logo stands as a symbol for the invasion of crows over downtown Terre Haute every fall and winter. Rather than dismiss the crow, we have decided to celebrate and make them appear useful to our community. According to African American historians, the crow has no real historical significance to the degradation that Black people have suffered in our country. Therefore, we are going to continue with the marketing strategy using the crow. We look forward to having the best Blues at the Crossroads ever!"

The committee said it would continue to use the crow in marketing.

After the post went up on Wednesday, members of the NAACP reached out to News 10, saying the planning committee had not reached out to them.

They say they still have “great concerns and are disappointed over the logo.”

Recommended for you