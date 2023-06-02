 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Blue Jeans Community Center needs your help to "Raise the Roof"

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue Jeans Community Center

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed to "Raise the Roof" at a southern Indiana community center.

After a rain storm earlier this spring, board members discovered a section of the roof on the Blue Jean Center in Monroe City needed to be replaced.

The non-profit organization has been working to raise money to replace the roof since April.

As of Thursday night, almost $26,000 has been donated.

"We have been so blessed with the generosity of many people," said BJC Secretary Lori Dreiman Daniel.

"We've had graduates from Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois send in checks.:

Around $10,000 is still needed before work can be done.

The Blue Jeans Community Center was built in 1910.

The building was known as Monroe City High School until the late 60s when South Knox Middle-High School was built.

Then, for around 30 years, the building severed as South Knox School District's elementary school.

In 1999, South Knox Elementary moved next to the high school and the building became the Blue Jean Community Center.

Now, the Blue Jean Center hosts various events for the town to enjoy.

Volunteers operate a food drive and thrift store to help those in need.

"We are a true community center. This is it in Monroe City; this is where the heart is," said Dreiman Daniel.

If you would like to donate to the community, you can send cash or a check to:

     Blue Jeans Community Center

     PO Box 128

     Monroe City, IN. 47557.

You can contact the Blue Jeans Community Center through its Facebook page by clicking here.

Recommended for you