Blue Jeans Community Center needs your help to "Raise the Roof"

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed to "Raise the Roof" at a southern Indiana community center.
After a rain storm earlier this spring, board members discovered a section of the roof on the Blue Jean Center in Monroe City needed to be replaced.
The non-profit organization has been working to raise money to replace the roof since April.
As of Thursday night, almost $26,000 has been donated.
"We have been so blessed with the generosity of many people," said BJC Secretary Lori Dreiman Daniel.
"We've had graduates from Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois send in checks.:
Around $10,000 is still needed before work can be done.
The Blue Jeans Community Center was built in 1910.
The building was known as Monroe City High School until the late 60s when South Knox Middle-High School was built.
Then, for around 30 years, the building severed as South Knox School District's elementary school.
In 1999, South Knox Elementary moved next to the high school and the building became the Blue Jean Community Center.
Now, the Blue Jean Center hosts various events for the town to enjoy.
Volunteers operate a food drive and thrift store to help those in need.
"We are a true community center. This is it in Monroe City; this is where the heart is," said Dreiman Daniel.
If you would like to donate to the community, you can send cash or a check to:
Blue Jeans Community Center
PO Box 128
Monroe City, IN. 47557.
You can contact the Blue Jeans Community Center through its Facebook page by clicking here.