Blue Jeans Community Center installs new roof

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana community center has a new roof.

News 10 told you in June the Blue Jeans Community Center in Monroe City was raising money for a new roof.

The roof was needing repaired due to age.

As of last month, the community center was able to raise enough money for a new roof and gutters.

Work on the roof was recently completed.

The Community Center's Secretary, Lori Drieman-Daniel says everyone in the community center are extremely grateful for the community's support.