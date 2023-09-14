 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue Jeans Community Center installs new roof

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue Jeans Center Roof Repair
By: Nathan Springfield

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana community center has a new roof. 

News 10 told you in June the Blue Jeans Community Center in Monroe City was raising money for a new roof. 

The roof was needing repaired due to age. 

As of last month, the community center was able to raise enough money for a new roof and gutters. 

Work on the roof was recently completed. 

The Community Center's Secretary, Lori Drieman-Daniel says everyone in the community center are extremely grateful for the community's support. 

Recommended for you