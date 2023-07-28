Blue-green algae impacting Wabash Valley waterbodies

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - On July 24, reports were made of a blue-green algae at the Lincoln Trail State Park. It' something that produces toxins and can be harmful to those it comes into contact with. But the scariest part is that it's impossible to tell visually if the algae is producing those toxins, making it that much more dangerous.
Blue-green algae is present in many bodies of water in Illinois. In Illinois these bigger blooms typically happen during warm weather like the Wabash Valley is experiencing right now. The algae can affect the skin, liver, and even your nervous system if contact is made. That's why site superintendent Tom Hintz says being prepared is so important.
"People if they are fishing or get wet...make sure none of the water splashes into your eye," he said. "Just wash it out really quick, just be careful, and wash your hands as much as you can."
According to the Lincoln Trail State Park, visitors and pets should avoid water that has algae with bright green streaks, discolored algae, parts of the water with strong smells and odors, and blue or green dried crusted algae.
Hintz says while you should avoid these areas for now, cooler weather will take it all away.
"Again, it's not really anything to panic about," he said. "When things start to cool down and we start getting more rain, this will all be over with."
While at the park, News 10 spoke with visitors who said they are nervous about being in the water to fish because of the possible toxins. Hintz says this could become the new normal for the next few weeks.
"Well it is common and is going to be more and more common," he said. "We have had some of the hottest weeks on record so we should probably get used to it."
To get more information on these algae blooms you can visit the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's website here.