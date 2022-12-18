"Blue Christmas" recognizes loved ones lost during the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inside many homes during the holiday season, there are empty chairs reminding families that they have lost loved ones.
To help those who are grieving, Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute will be hosting a "Blue Christmas."
"Blue Christmas" recognizes the loss that can be felt during the holiday season. It's also known as the longest night of the year.
This could be dealing with a death of a loved one, facing a separation, or a loss of a job.
United Methodist Church is creating a sacred space for people during these dark times. Revered Ronald Branson with Memorial United Methodist Church says "Blue Christmas" is a safe place for people to come and acknowledge those feelings of grief.
"It's an opportunity for people to come together and acknowledge that it's okay to grieve during the Christmas season. We want to give them a space they can shed tears, but at the same time, with Blue Christmas, we also want to remember that there is hope for the future," Branson said.
Like many individuals, Branson's family has suffered loss during the holiday season.
"My father was five years old when his father died in the home on Christmas eve. He was five years old, and my uncle was older. He says he remembers coming down the stairs and seeing the tracks in the living room floor where they had rolled his father out of the house that day," Branson said.
Branson says he works with many groups that deal with loss. He says the holidays can make it more difficult for those suffering and can increase the rates of depression.
"I have lots of opportunities to deal with people in the medical field and in the counseling fields. So we learn that there's an increasing number of suicides during the holiday season, and again I think it's because it's individuals who are suffering from depression," Branson said.
Branson says the goal of this event is to memorialize loved ones. He says the most important thing for people to do during this time, is to find meaningful groups to be involved with.
"Just need to be kind, love each other, and take care of each other. Extend a little bit of grace to people who are struggling and recognize that there is plenty of love to go around for all of us," Branson said.
"Blue Christmas" will be on December 21st at 6:00 p.m. at the church.
For more information, click here.