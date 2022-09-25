Blue and White Homecoming Parade Deadline is Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Homecoming season in the Wabash Valley and Indiana State University wants to see you at this year's Blue and White Homecoming Parade.
Monday is the deadline for all homecoming parade entries. Businesses, non-profit organizations, bands, and Indiana State University offices, departments, and student organizations are all invited to participate. Click here for more information.
You can also sign up to volunteer for the parade too. Click here to learn more about volunteering.
The parade will be underway on Saturday, October 22 during Homecoming week.
The parade starts at 9 a.m. on 9th and Cherry streets, and proceeds west on Wabash and North on 5th street.