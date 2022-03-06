Blooms Bros open their doors for the Spring season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - Spring is almost in bloom, and the Blooms Bros are celebrating by opening for the season!
After a winter hiatus, The Apple House -- home of the Blooms Bros, is ready for customers! Here you can find a unique spread of flowers, plants, garden décor, and much more.
During the spring season, their products will change each week. Right now, they have a range of pansies to choose from.
Tom Cummins, the co-owner of the store, says not only can you get your garden inventory, but his employees can also help with any of your lawn care needs.
"You know we're just here to make everybody's landscape situation and gardening experience easier for them," Cummins said.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.