Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events.
It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions.
The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition.
The duck derby will send 1,000 ducks down a waterslide. And winning ducks will be picked out from the bunch when they reach the bottom. Winners of the duck derby will have prizes ranging from bicycles for the kids...
...to grills for the parents!
Events start at two in the afternoon on August 13, so there's no need to get up at the quack of dawn to join the fun!
You can swim free between events and have some Chick-Fil-A for dinner.
Tickets are on sale for the duck derby, you can buy:
- one duck for three dollars
- six ducks for 15 dollars
- or, 25 ducks for 50 dollars.
Money from the event goes to the pool, as they hope to make some additions. It'll be the last day the pool will be open for the year, so be sure to soak up the fun while it lasts!
You can buy tickets and find out more about the events by calling the Bloomfield Pool at 812-384-8711 or visiting the pool's website here. Tickets are also available for sale at the Bloomfield Dairy Queen.