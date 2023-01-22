Bloomfield High School NJROTC cadets need your help for their upcoming trip

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield High School NJROTC needs your help to fund a life-changing trip!
You may recall the story we did last year on the impressive group.
With your help, the cadets were able to travel to Mississippi for a taste of being a Special Warfare Combat Craft Crewman.
For most of the cadets, it was their first time seeing the ocean.
Now, their instructor, Michael Lemmons, wants to send them to Galveston, Texas to broaden their horizons.
He says the 42 cadets have accomplished so much this year, and wants to reward them with a special trip.
Alydia Weddle is the Company Chief. She says last year's trip changed her outlook on life!
"To be on a trip like that was very meaningful. Myself personally, I have never really traveled like that. Then, the community helping us to reach our goal...really touched us," NJROTC Company Chief Alydia Weddle said.
The trip is predicted to cost around $40,000.
If you are interested in donating, you can mail a check to 501 W. Spring Street in Bloomfield, Indiana.
You can also email Michael Lemmons at mlemmons@bsd.k12.in.us