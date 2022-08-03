Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes.

Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis Park Elementary School on Sunday night.

News 10 obtained court documents giving us a closer look at what witnesses and police say happened.

Basketball at Davis Park

Three witnesses told police they were playing basketball with Rogers-Porter at the outdoor basketball court at Davis Park Elementary school on Sunday evening.

They told police Hughes walked into the basketball area and shook hands with Rogers-Porter. After the handshake, the witnesses reported Hughes sat at a picnic table while the group continued playing basketball.

After they got done playing, the witnesses told investigators they started to leave the playground area when they heard gunshots.

They said the suspect shot Rogers-Porter "two or three times" in the chest. Rogers-Porter went to the ground but got back up and ran toward the school and then toward 19th Street.

Hughes allegedly chased Rogers-Porter and shot at him several more times.

Rogers-Porter later died from his injuries.

The history

During the investigation, police talked with Rogers-Porter's mom. She told police her son worked with Hughes about a year ago.

Police found two cell phones on Rogers-Porter. On the phones, police learned he talked with Hughes via Snapchat and Instagram. Rogers-Porter also had Hughe's phone number stored in his phone.

On Sunday night, court documents allege Hughes and Rogers-Porter exchanged several messages. One of them from Hughes told Rogers-Porter to "meet me at 18 n poppar if you wanna meet me." There were also three Snapchat calls between the pair between 9:00 and 9:15 on the evening of the shooting.

The shooting happened 15 minutes after the last Snapchat call.

Catching Hughes

A resident in the area told police they heard gunfire and saw someone running through the alley near the house. They said the person, police later identified as Hughes, appeared to place something in a trash can in that same alley.

While searching the trash cans, police found a t-shirt and hat that matched the description witnesses gave to police.

Police in Terre Haute worked with the Lafayette Police Department after Hughes became a person of interest in the investigation.

Lafayette police arrested Hughes on Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.