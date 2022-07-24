Blood Drive kicks off at Terre Haute North on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Ninth Annual Colt's Leadership Football Challenge Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center.
The Terre Haute North football team is participating and is looking for you to come out and donate.
The blood drive will officially get underway on Monday, July 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This will be at Terre Haute North High School in the hallway in front of the auditorium.
The team has a chance to win $1000 in equipment money from the Colts and it's all based on the number of participants they have.
Participants will receive a Colts football with Michael Pittman Jr's face on it.
Appointments are recommended. You can sign up by visiting Versiti.org, click donate blood, search by Zip Code, and fill out your information.