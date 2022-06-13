Blinken says US is prepared to make adjustments to military posture in response to North Korea

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

Blinken says US is prepared to make adjustments to military posture in response to North Korea

The Biden administration is "prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to our military posture" to respond to provocations from North Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said June 13.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is "prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to our military posture" to respond to provocations from North Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

Blinken's comments, made alongside his South Korean counterpart at a news conference at the State Department, come as North Korea has conducted numerous missile launches and as the US worries about a potential nuclear test by Pyongyang.

"We remain concerned about the prospects for what would be a seventh nuclear test over multiple administrations," Blinken said. "We know that the North Koreans have done preparations for such a test. We are being extremely vigilant about that."

Blinken said the US is "preparing for all contingencies" and in "very close touch" with partners like South Korea and Japan "to be able to respond quickly" if the North Koreans carry out such a test.

The top US diplomat said the US is committed "to talking about how we expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises for defensive and preparedness purposes, training on and around the Korean missile."

"And of course, we want to make sure that we have in place all the defensive capacity to deal with any possible provocation or aggression coming from" North Korea, he added.

Blinken did not provide specific details about the adjustments to US military posture that are under consideration. In March, US Indo-Pacific Command announced it had ordered "intensified Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defense forces in the region" in response to missile launches by North Korea.

Last week, US and South Korean fighter jets conducted a joint flyover of the Yellow Sea -- a show of force that came days after North Korea's launch of eight short-range ballistic missiles.

"South Korea and the US have demonstrated their strong ability and will to strike quickly and accurately against any North Korean provocations by demonstrating their combined defense capabilities and posture through this combined air force demonstration flight," South Korea's Defense Ministry said.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup said Sunday that his country will "strengthen capabilities to better implement the US extended deterrence and will dramatically enhance response capabilities ... military to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats."

North Korea's "repeated missile provocations" were advancing in "quality and quantity," Lee said, adding that this and preparations for a nuclear test were a "grave challenge threatening peace and stability."

Despite the continued provocations from Pyongyang, Blinken reiterated Monday that the US remains "committed to a diplomatic approach," is prepared to engage with North Korea without preconditions and has "no hostile intent" toward the nation.

"But our efforts to engage without preconditions thus far have not been met with a response from" North Korea, he said. "In fact, the only response we've seen thus far has been this multiplicity of missile tests."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Simone McCarthy, Heather Chen, Brad Lendon, Yoonjung Seo, Ellie Kaufman and Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

