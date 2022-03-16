Blazer Give Day right around the corner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes University Blazers Give Day is right around the corner.
Blazers Give Day is a chance for Trailblazers to make a positive difference every day at Vincennes University.
VU’s second Blazers Give Day is Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The 24-hour University-wide online giving campaign and celebration of Trailblazer spirit kicks off at midnight.
“The One Day That Makes A Difference Every Day” unites alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, and friends anywhere in the world to make an impact that carries forward each and every day.
The Trailblazer spirit shined brightly on the first Blazers Give Day last April when VU supporters banded together to further elevate and advance the University’s mission of accessible and affordable education for all.
The Vincennes University Foundation awarded $850,000 in scholarship funds for the 2020-21 academic year.
Every donor and gift has a positive impact.
All donations benefit the Blazers Give Fund, an unrestricted fund that supports the greatest needs of student scholarships and academic development.
On Blazers Give Day, gifts go further. Donors have an opportunity to double their impact. Gifts will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. Other giving options include a greatest-need fund for a specific college or designating a gift to a favorite fund.
Visit www.vinu.edu/give to make a gift.