Bird flu isn't a direct threat to humans yet, experts say, but they're keeping a close eye on the virus

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 40 mph expected. Brief gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be this evening and again tomorrow morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&