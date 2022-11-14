Bingo dinner set to help local activity center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some holiday fun this weekend at the Wabash Activity Center.
The center is hosting its annual holiday bingo dinner. You can win prizes from 20 different bingo games.
Money raised from the event will help fund activities at the center.
Leaders say your help is greatly appreciated.
"We know we had to turn the heat on early this year, so we know we're going to have that big heating bill coming. So what a great way to support a great organization and get the holidays started than to come and play bingo with us," Michelle Inman said.
Bingo night is happening Friday night at the activity center. Doors open at 5:00, and the first bingo game kicks off at 6:00.
Tickets are $30 each and include a spaghetti dinner.