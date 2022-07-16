Bingo Benefit raises $10,000 for local students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before you read this next story, make sure you grab your BINGO cards!
On Saturday, Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute hosted its annual Bingo Benefit.
Hundreds of residents came out to play 20 rounds of Bingo and after each round, the lucky winner walked home with a designer coach purse.
Money from Saturday's benefit goes back to support local students, specifically through scholarships.
"Everything helps our students be successful, that's what we want," Deanna King, the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, said. "We want to make sure our students who are coming here are completing [school] and are successful. We want to give them as much wrap around services as we can."
The event raised an estimated of $10,000 dollars and people voted to designate the funds toward mental health services for students.
The goal is to not only help students be successful in their education, but be fully prepared for their future careers.