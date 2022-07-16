 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Vigo County
through 1115 PM EDT...

At 1037 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Dennison, or near Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Terre Haute.

This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 1 and 9, and between
mile markers 14 and 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Bingo Benefit raises $10,000 for local students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before you read this next story, make sure you grab your BINGO cards!

On Saturday, Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute hosted its annual Bingo Benefit. 

Hundreds of residents came out to play 20 rounds of Bingo and after each round, the lucky winner walked home with a designer coach purse.

Money from Saturday's benefit goes back to support local students, specifically through scholarships.

"Everything helps our students be successful, that's what we want," Deanna King, the Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, said. "We want to make sure our students who are coming here are completing [school] and are successful. We want to give them as much wrap around services as we can."

The event raised an estimated of  $10,000 dollars and people voted to designate the funds toward mental health services for students.

The goal is to not only help students be successful in their education, but be fully prepared for their future careers.

