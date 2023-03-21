Billon dollar investment secures spot in Vigo County Industrial Park II, officials call it a huge win

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A billion-dollar investment is making Vigo County its' home.
On Tuesday, the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved Entek's bid to purchase 340 acres of land in Industrial Park II.
Entek is a lithium battery producer.
"We have three divisions in our company. The largest one is the battery separator division. The battery separator goes between the positive and negative plate inside of a car battery -- just about any kind of battery," Entek CEO Larry Keith said.
Keith says, with this approval, they plan to bring 640 jobs to the area. Jobs that cater to people in many different fields.
"Maintenance people, engineering, operations -- people that run the production lines, supply chain, HR. Just a whole gambit of everything it takes to run a big plant," Keith said.
Keith tells News 10, Entek was looking at land in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky -- but says Vigo county just felt right.
Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Steve Witt says it helped that the county had all its ducks in a row. He says the utilities are all in place and ready to go.
"We learned a long time ago that to accommodate industry, you have to work at the speed of industry. Be ready, and be prepared for when they come in," Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Steve Witt said.
The county acquired the industrial property back in 2012.
Witt says it's been a long time coming, but he's proud of what the county's been able to accomplish.
"First Saturn Pet Care moved into the former Pfizer building, and now having half of the acreage occupied by this new company is very gratifying, but very exciting as well. We're thrilled for the community," Witt said.
The commission will close on the property in 30 days' time. Then, Entek will apply for a tax abatement from the Vigo County Council.
The company is pushing to get production on the first line started in 2025. The plan is to have the whole plant up and running by 2027.