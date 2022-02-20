Bill to help veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure takes key step forward in Congress

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM
EST /1100 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bill to help veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure takes key step forward in Congress

  • 0
Bill to help veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure takes key step forward in Congress

A bill to help veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure takes a key step forward in Congress. Pictured is a burn pit in March 2013 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.

 Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The Senate took a significant step in recent days to help former military service members suffering from toxic burn pit exposure by passing a bill to expand access to health care for post-9/11 combat veterans.

It's not yet clear though when burn pit legislation might get to the President's desk to be signed into law, and advocates say more still needs to be done for veterans to address the issue of toxic exposure.

Burn pits were used to incinerate and burn waste, hazardous material, and chemical compounds at military sites throughout Iraq and Afghanistan. A 2020 member survey by the advocacy organization Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America found that 86 percent of respondents were exposed to burn pits or other toxins.

The bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday would expand the window of eligibility for health care for post-9/11 combat veterans from five to 10 years after discharge from military service, and provide a one-year open enrollment period for any post-9/11 combat veterans who are outside that ten-year window.

Among other provisions, the bill would also require the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement clinical screenings for veterans to look for potential exposure to toxic substances and symptoms commonly associated with exposure.

The Senate bill had bipartisan backing and was introduced by Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, and the top Republican on the panel, Jerry Moran of Kansas.

The bill is the first part of a three-step, bipartisan approach the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee is undertaking in an effort to address the issue of toxic exposure for veterans. The committee is currently working on the second phase of the effort with a goal of having it ready for Senate floor action in the coming months.

On the other side of the Capitol, Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat who chairs the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, has introduced a bill with bipartisan support called the Honoring our PACT Act that aims to improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Among a range of provisions, the House bill would put in place "a presumption of service connection for 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers related to burn pits and airborne hazards exposure," according to a fact sheet from the House Veterans' Affairs Committee.

Since the House bill is not identical to the legislation passed by Senate, it is not yet clear what lawmakers will do to get a measure to the President's desk and the bills may need to be reconciled at some point in the future.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlighted the House bill as an "important initiative" in a letter to House Democrats in January detailing the upcoming legislative agenda for the chamber.

After the Senate passed its bill this week, some advocates were quick to say more needs to be done.

Jeremy Butler, CEO of the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told CNN's Brianna Keilar this week, "The bill that just passed through the Senate basically does about a third of what we were asking for and unfortunately, that's because health care is expensive, benefits are expensive. But when you are sick and dying from rare cancers, that's what you need."

"This is a small first step," he said. "It moves the ball legislatively down the line, but it doesn't get to where we need as veteran's groups."

Tester and Moran celebrated the Senate bill's passage this week as one step closer to ensuring veterans get the benefits they need and deserve.

"This is a big bill, an important bill and it does right by our veterans in this country," said Tester ahead of the bill's passage on the Senate floor.

Moran added that he's heard from numerous veterans in his state and across the country who are sick or dying from the effects of toxic exposure caused by burn pits.

"Addressing the needs of veterans exposed to burn pits cannot wait. This legislation can be life-saving for those exposed or suffering," he said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"When our men and women in uniform go into harm's way on our behalf, we owe it to them to take care of them when they come home for whatever injuries are incurred during their service," he said.

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart, who has been a longtime advocate for 9/11 first responders and victims, has been a high-profile figure in the effort to get help for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits.

"The bottom line is our country exposed our own veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we did not act with urgency and appropriateness," said Stewart last month at a virtual roundtable with the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. "And therefore, we've lost men and women who served this country. They've died out of our inaction."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Allen Kim contributed to this report.

