...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Bill that could have an impact on your kids in the classroom passes Indiana House

  • 0
Classroom

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana house bill could impact your kids in the classroom.

Indiana House Bill 1134 just passed the House and is moving on for discussion in the Senate.

If passed, this bill would change school curriculums across the street state in many different ways. One of the biggest is how teachers may be limited in teaching certain concepts, like race, gender and ethnicity.

Also, in the bill, parents of students may be able to opt-in and out of certain curricular materials.

