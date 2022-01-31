Bill that could have an impact on your kids in the classroom passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana house bill could impact your kids in the classroom.

Indiana House Bill 1134 just passed the House and is moving on for discussion in the Senate.

If passed, this bill would change school curriculums across the street state in many different ways. One of the biggest is how teachers may be limited in teaching certain concepts, like race, gender and ethnicity.

Also, in the bill, parents of students may be able to opt-in and out of certain curricular materials.