Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for young Hoosiers heads to governor's desk

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers have sent a controversial bill to the governor's desk that bans gender-affirming surgical and medical care for minors.

The Indiana House voted 65-30 Monday afternoon to pass Senate Bill 480. The bill bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for children and teens who are transitioning. The legislation also stops gender-affirming care for current patients. During testimony, transgender teenagers told lawmakers they'd face mental crises if they have to stop their treatments.

The House Sponsor, Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury,) said gender dysphoria is a mental health diagnosis and should be treated as such. In Monday's hearing, she and others recalled testimony from adults who said they regretted gender-affirming procedures.

"Our youth should not be escorted down a path of life-long medicalization, long before they can fully comprehend the impact of their decisions," said King.

In opposing the legislation, Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said the legislation is harmful to transgender youth.

"With this bill, we barge into a home of a family, uninvited, without knocking, and we force ourselves between a loving parent and their child," said Campbell.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) voiced similar concerns about decisions being taken away from families, as well as what the legislation means for the well-being of transgender youth. She further raised economic concerns, saying the legislation is a turnoff to out-of-state college students, businesses, and the overall workforce.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates called the legislation 'one of the most extreme attacks on transgender health care happening across the U.S.'

“SB 480 is wrong. It’s wrong for Hoosier parents. It’s wrong for Hoosier youth. And is the antithesis of medical best practice. Lawmakers should stop these misguided attempts to practice medicine without a license, and start listening to those who do,” said LaKimba DeSadier, Indiana State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.