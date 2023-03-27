Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for young Hoosiers heads to governor's desk

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for young Hoosiers heads to governor's desk

  • Updated
  • 0
Special Session

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers have sent a controversial bill to the governor's desk that bans gender-affirming surgical and medical care for minors.

The Indiana House voted 65-30 Monday afternoon to pass Senate Bill 480. The bill bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-related surgeries for children and teens who are transitioning. The legislation also stops gender-affirming care for current patients. During testimony, transgender teenagers told lawmakers they'd face mental crises if they have to stop their treatments. 

The House Sponsor, Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury,) said gender dysphoria is a mental health diagnosis and should be treated as such. In Monday's hearing, she and others recalled testimony from adults who said they regretted gender-affirming procedures. 

"Our youth should not be escorted down a path of life-long medicalization, long before they can fully comprehend the impact of their decisions," said King.

In opposing the legislation, Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said the legislation is harmful to transgender youth.

"With this bill, we barge into a home of a family, uninvited, without knocking, and we force ourselves between a loving parent and their child," said Campbell.

Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) voiced similar concerns about decisions being taken away from families, as well as what the legislation means for the well-being of transgender youth. She further raised economic concerns, saying the legislation is a turnoff to out-of-state college students, businesses, and the overall workforce.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates called the legislation 'one of the most extreme attacks on transgender health care happening across the U.S.'

“SB 480 is wrong. It’s wrong for Hoosier parents. It’s wrong for Hoosier youth. And is the antithesis of medical best practice. Lawmakers should stop these misguided attempts to practice medicine without a license, and start listening to those who do,” said  LaKimba DeSadier, Indiana State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. 

