Bill headed to governor criminalizing bystanders who approach police investigations when told to stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill is headed to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that legally protects officers in pushing bystanders away from active investigations.
Under House Bill 1186, a person commits Unlawful Encroachment on an Investigation, a Class C Misdemeanor if the person is within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer who is working after being told to stop approaching.
Tuesday afternoon, the House concurred with a change made in the Senate in a 68-26 vote aimed at protecting emergency scenes from bystander interference. The amendment specifies that "emergency incident area" may include an area 25 feet in all directions from the perimeter of an emergency incident area. Under current law, the area is 150 feet.
The bill's author has said the legislation protects officers who are trying to do their jobs from potential threats. Those who support the bill testified that officers may not know who is who when first arriving to a scene.
During testimony in earlier hearings, opponents argued that moving people away from scenes might prevent outside accountability of police. People opposing the legislation pointed to bystander records that brought to light alleged police misconduct at scenes.