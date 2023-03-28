Bill could soon be law setting mental health training standards for Hoosier first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate has passed a bill aimed at improving the mental well-being of Hoosier first responders.
Tuesday afternoon, the Senate passed House Bill 1321 in a 49-0 vote. The legislation sets mental health training standards for police.
The education would initially be offered during basic training, with annual follow-ups through in-service inspection sessions. Police and trainees would learn coping skills, how to identify Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and where to find resources for help.
Officers and advocates have said it's not normal to see so many deaths, crimes, and crashes.
"Statistically, we'll see 700 critical incidents in the course of a 20 year career. A normal person will experience two in those same 20 years. Those incidents live with us and stay with us," said Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart during a recent hearing.
Several officers and mental health professionals told lawmakers that mental health is often considered a taboo topic among officers.
The bill sets similar standards for full-time professional firefighters and certain other emergency workers.
"We ask our first responders to respond to life’s most difficult tragedies, to see us at our most desperate, day in and day out. It’s time to take care of those who take care of us," tweeted Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers,) who authored the bill.
Both chambers passed the legislation unanimously. The House would need to approve any changes by the Senate before the legislation goes to Governor Eric Holcomb.