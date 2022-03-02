Bill could impact local feline rescue center - House Enrollment Act 1248

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Bill could impact local feline rescue center - House Enrollment Act 1248

  • Updated
  • 0

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - House Enrollment Act 1248 is now awaiting the Indiana governor's signature.

It's a law that aims to prohibit people from touching animals like lions, tigers, and bears.

If signed, this law would also require a physical barrier to be placed between people and animals. This will affect businesses where people can take pictures with animals in close proximity.

While it's meant to impact organizations that offer "baby tiger playtime," it could hurt big cat sanctuaries like The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Centerpoint, Indiana.

Founder, Joe Taft, says although it may impact his rescue, it's best for the safety of both the animals and people.

"Ethics of breeding tigers to use the babies to make money and then throwing the babies away -- that's something that we all want to see stopped. That's a terrible situation and we salute any efforts to put a stop to it," Taft said.

The Exotic Rescue Feline Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Reservations are no longer required.

