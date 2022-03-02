Bill could impact local feline rescue center - House Enrollment Act 1248

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - House Enrollment Act 1248 is now awaiting the Indiana governor's signature.
It's a law that aims to prohibit people from touching animals like lions, tigers, and bears.
If signed, this law would also require a physical barrier to be placed between people and animals. This will affect businesses where people can take pictures with animals in close proximity.
While it's meant to impact organizations that offer "baby tiger playtime," it could hurt big cat sanctuaries like The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Centerpoint, Indiana.
Founder, Joe Taft, says although it may impact his rescue, it's best for the safety of both the animals and people.
"Ethics of breeding tigers to use the babies to make money and then throwing the babies away -- that's something that we all want to see stopped. That's a terrible situation and we salute any efforts to put a stop to it," Taft said.
The Exotic Rescue Feline Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Reservations are no longer required.