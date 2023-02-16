Bill banning funding for gender reassignment surgery for Indiana inmates moves to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill related to transgender prisoners in Indiana has moved to the Senate.
Under House Bill 15-69, the Department of Corrections cannot use state or federal money to pay for offenders' sex reassignment surgery.
One lawmaker questioned the point of the bill. He cited a non-partisan government report.
He said the legislation would have no financial impact.
That's as the DOC does not provide these surgeries to offenders.
The House went on to pass the bill in a 66 to 24 vote.