Bill advances focusing on mental health of Hoosier police officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A measure to improve the mental health of police officers continues to advance at the Indiana Statehouse.
The Senate Homeland Security and Transportation Committee passed House Bill 1321 Tuesday. The legislation would create standards for mental health and suicide prevention training. The training would be incorporated in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and annual in-service events.
Several officers and mental health advocates spoke in favor of the bill. They echoed testimony from the House hearings on the same legislation, saying the topic is often considered taboo in the field.
Officers and advocates say it's not normal to see so many deaths, crimes, and crashes.
"Statistically, we'll see 700 critical incidents in the course of a 20 year career. A normal person will experience two in those same 20 years. Those incidents live with us and stay with us," said Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart.