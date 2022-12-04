Bikes for Tykes is helping local kids have a memorable Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping more kids have a special Christmas present to wake up to this year!
It's all part of Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes Campaign.
On Sunday, Rose Hulman students helped bring this Christmas dream to life by assembling all of the bikes.
Organizers say they are giving away 260 bikes this year.
Kids had a chance to pick out their favorite bike and try it out too.
The hope is to bring Christmas cheer to the ones who need it most.
"Everyone remembers the first bike they got for Christmas or their birthday or for some special occasion, so that's what we are trying to do... Continue to bring another Christmas miracle to the kids of the Wabash Valley," Brandon Halleck, the Chief Operating Officer for Chances and Services for Youth, said.
