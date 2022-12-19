Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year.
One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain.
$15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County community foundation.
These funds will cover the purchase of the curtain along with the tracks and motors.
The Pantheon‘s President and CEO Nichole Like says the curtain is more than a tribute to the theatre's past.
"It’s going to allow us to use the space for private meetings and workshops. we'll be able to close off the stage so that way we’re not interrupting the daily co-working."
The goal is to have the curtain up by the beginning of next summer.
Work on a mural is also expected to begin this summer.
The mural will be painted on the back wall and feature Red Skelton, Ed Wynn and others who performed at the Pantheon Theatre back in the day.
While some of the funding for the mural will come from grants, a majority of it will come from fundraising.
If you’re interested in donating, you can call The Pantheon at 812-886-1146.