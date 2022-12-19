 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches
and cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where
confidence is highest for the three major hazards of snow,
wind, and cold. Areas to the south and east are likely to see
the wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A
flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures
dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the
transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year.

One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain.

$15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County community foundation.

These funds will cover the purchase of the curtain along with the tracks and motors. 

The Pantheon‘s President and CEO Nichole Like says the curtain is more than a tribute to the theatre's past. 

"It’s going to allow us to use the space for private meetings and workshops. we'll be able to close off the stage so that way we’re not interrupting the daily co-working."

The goal is to have the curtain up by the beginning of next summer. 

Work on a mural is also expected to begin this summer. 

The mural will be painted on the back wall and feature Red Skelton, Ed Wynn and others who performed at the Pantheon Theatre back in the day. 

While some of the funding for the mural will come from grants, a majority of it will come from fundraising. 

If you’re interested in donating, you can call The Pantheon at 812-886-1146.

