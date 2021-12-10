Big donation looks to help robotics program at Shoals Community Schools for years to come

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - There are three levels of robotics programs at Shoals Community Schools. There's Jr Robotics, First Lego League, and finally First Tech Challenge. Each level handles different age groups from first grade to senior in high school.
The program is led by Lorna Troutman. She works at Crane Navy and then comes to shoals to teach kids some of the lessons she's picked up on in her years of work at the base.
Kids involved in the program stay after school to get extra STEM skills. Students in the class even get to get out of the classroom and compete.
The program is a big deal, but the budget can be a little small. But recently the group got some help to stay up to date. The National Gypsum Company donated 35 thousand dollars to the program. Local employees nominated the robotics program to be awarded that funding. Troutman says that funding will help keep equipment up to date with the changing robotics field.
Troutman explains, "Well we thought that it was a mistake. Because how could the number be thirty-five thousand? It must be thirty-five hundred or something. But nope it's thirty-five thousand. So it's an exciting thing to be given to us."