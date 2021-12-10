Big donation looks to help robotics program at Shoals Community Schools for years to come

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 557 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BARTHOLOMEW BOONE CLINTON HENDRICKS JOHNSON MARION MORGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA BROWN JACKSON LAWRENCE MONROE IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA JENNINGS IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA DAVIESS GREENE KNOX MARTIN SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY FOUNTAIN MONTGOMERY OWEN PARKE PUTNAM TIPPECANOE VERMILLION VIGO WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, NASHVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.