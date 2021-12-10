Big donation looks to help robotics program at Shoals Community Schools for years to come

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 557 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IN
.    INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARTHOLOMEW          BENTON              BOONE
BROWN                CLAY                CLINTON
DAVIESS              FOUNTAIN            GREENE
HENDRICKS            JACKSON             JASPER
JENNINGS             JOHNSON             KNOX
LAWRENCE             MARION              MARTIN
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          MORGAN
NEWTON               OWEN                PARKE
PUTNAM               SULLIVAN            TIPPECANOE
VERMILLION           VIGO                WARREN

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 557 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
HENDRICKS             JOHNSON               MARION
MORGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CLINTON, COLUMBUS,
COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG,
FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, NASHVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN,
SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES,
WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Big donation looks to help robotics program at Shoals Community Schools for years to come

Shoals Robotics

Shoals Robotics

 Editor

Shoals Robotics Program

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - There are three levels of robotics programs at Shoals Community Schools. There's Jr Robotics, First Lego League, and finally First Tech Challenge. Each level handles different age groups from first grade to senior in high school.

The program is led by Lorna Troutman. She works at Crane Navy and then comes to shoals to teach kids some of the lessons she's picked up on in her years of work at the base.

Kids involved in the program stay after school to get extra STEM skills. Students in the class even get to get out of the classroom and compete.

The program is a big deal, but the budget can be a little small. But recently the group got some help to stay up to date. The National Gypsum Company donated 35 thousand dollars to the program. Local employees nominated the robotics program to be awarded that funding. Troutman says that funding will help keep equipment up to date with the changing robotics field.

Troutman explains, "Well we thought that it was a mistake. Because how could the number be thirty-five thousand? It must be thirty-five hundred or something. But nope it's thirty-five thousand. So it's an exciting thing to be given to us."