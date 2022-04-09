Big cats are getting a big teeth cleaning

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - These big cats are cleaning up their pearly whites!
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay County had a big cat dental work day on Saturday. The rescue center serves more than 100 exotic felines that have been abandoned and abused.
Veterinary dentists with the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dentist Foundation (PEIVDF) came out to help with Saturday's dental cleaning. They've been serving these cats for more than a decade.
Just like humans, volunteers say tigers, lions, and all big cats alike need their teeth cleaned!
"It's a lot of fun to be able to help them out and know that they're going to have a healthy and pain free mouth because that's all any of us, human or animal alike, that's what we deserve," Barron Hall, a veterinary dentist with PEIVDF, said.
