Big Brother Big Sister of the Wabash Valley hosts "big for the day" event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Indiana State University students stepped into the role of being an older sibling for the day.
Big Brother Big Sister of the Wabash Valley hosted its "Big for the Day" event on Sunday.
Right now, there are about 75 kids on the BBBS wait list -- nearly 30 of the kids came out to the event!
They had the chance to hang out with ISU Sig-Ep fraternity brothers, and play lots of different games!
Organizers say quality time like this means so much to everyone involved.
"It's really important for the kids to have this extra support outside of their family unit. A lot of kids get to go out and experience new activities, or visit places that they might not have been able to go before," BBBS Program Coordinator Emily Freeman said.
If you would like to join BBBS, you can register here.