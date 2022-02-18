Biden says he's now convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

Big Blue River at Shelbyville.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Spencer, Edwardsport, Petersburg, Newberry,
Centerton, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Elliston, Nora, Ravenswood,
Noblesville.

Wabash River at Clinton, Covington, Montezuma

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Columbus.

Sugar Creek near Edinburgh.

Youngs Creek at Amity.

White River at Hazleton, Anderson.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome.

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Lafayette.

.A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night
through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated
ground.  This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana
with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing
flood stage.  The flooding along small creeks has generally ended
with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through
the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the
Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue
through at least next week.  Another series of rain events are
possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate
ongoing flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 730
AM EST /630 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, February 27.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday, February 26 and continue falling to 16.1 feet
Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Biden says he's now convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Biden says he's now convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 18.

 Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden on Friday said he is now convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, but emphasized that room for diplomacy remains.

"As of this moment, I am convinced he's made the decision, we have reason to believe that," Biden said when asked if Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine.

It was a notable change in position for the President, who previously stated he did not believe the Russian leader had made up his mind, but acknowledged his insights into Putin's thinking were limited. He did note that he hoped diplomacy could de-escalate the situation, saying, ""Diplomacy is always a possibility."

Russian misinformation is building up to a false justification for Putin to make that move, Biden said, accusing Russia of ceasefire violations in the "rapidly escalating crisis."

"Over the last few days, we've seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in the Donbas," Biden said, pointing to multiple examples of disinformation that he said have been spread by Russian state media, including a "phony" claim of genocide in the Donbas region.

Biden said the claims by the Russians simply don't make sense.

"It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment -- with well over 150,000 troops arranged on its borders -- to escalate a year-long conflict," he said.

Earlier on Friday his White House announced it was blaming Russia for a massive cyberattack on Ukraine earlier in the week.

"We believe that the Russian government is responsible for widescale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week. We have technical information that links the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, as known GRU infrastructure was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine based IP addresses and domains," said Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology.

The attribution for the attack was unusually fast for the US government, and Neuberger noted that Russia has previously benefited from US delays in attributing Russian hacking operations.

"Russia likes to move in the shadows and counts on a long process of attribution so it can continue its malicious behaviour against Ukraine in cyberspace, including pre-positioning for its potential invasion," Neuberger told reporters in the White House briefing room.

The President last spoke about the crisis on Thursday as he departed the White House for a trip to Ohio, when he said there is "every indication" a Russian invasion of Ukraine "will happen in the next several days," and the threat of an attack is "very high."

"It's very high because they have not moved any of their troops out. They have moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," he said.

The Friday remarks come amid escalating tensions as US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Michael Carpenter warned earlier Friday that the US has assessed a significant Russian military buildup near Ukraine just in the last two weeks.

"Russia probably has massed between 169,000-190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine as compared with about 100,000 on January 30," he said in a statement at the OSCE meeting. That includes Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine as well as the Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine, which have not been included in previous US assessments of Russia's strength in the area.

Shortly before his remarks, Biden is set to speak Friday afternoon with allies in North America and Europe. He will hold a phone call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO to discuss the ongoing crisis.

The President on Friday called in to a meeting Vice President Kamala Harris was holding with members of Congress, who are all attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany, according to a person in the room, and reiterated the work the US and allies have been doing to try to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also updated the members on the situation at Ukraine's borders.

Biden has predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine before but has previously couched his forecast by saying Putin hadn't made up his mind, and he has repeatedly pressed for further diplomatic efforts to avoid a military conflict. He was more definitive on Thursday, a day after US officials said 7,000 more Russian troops have arrived near Ukraine, contradicting earlier Russian claims of a pull-back.

Pressed on whether he believes an attack will happen -- and when -- Biden said: "Yes. My sense is it will happen in the next several days."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

