Biden says 'Americans are back to work' after jobless rate hits new pandemic low

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Biden says 'Americans are back to work' after jobless rate hits new pandemic low

  • 0
Biden Budget

President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Friday touted the March jobs report that showed the US added another 431,000 jobs in March and the American unemployment rate fell to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%.

"Americans are back to work. And that's good news for millions of families who have a little more breathing room and the dignity that comes from earning a paycheck, just the dignity of having a job," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

The President argued the new report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, showed that "our economy has gone from being on the mend to being on the move."

The report was a welcome one for the White House as it struggles to combat surging gas prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The President has also had to deal with record inflation, rising consumer prices and global supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Biden's approval rating has dipped in recent months as many Americans grow more concerned about their household finances.

The President on Friday stressed combating inflationary pressures remained a top priority of his administration, and said reducing the deficit would help achieve that goal. Earlier this week, the President released his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal and said his proposed $1.3 trillion budget cut would stand to be "the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in US history."

"It was the previous administration, through its reckless policies and mismanagement, that led to the record budget deficits," the President said.

The President credited the large-scale Covid-19 emergency relief package and the bipartisan infrastructure law with jump-starting the economy in the midst of the pandemic. As the White House pushes for more funding from Congress for its Covid-19 response, the President noted the funds helped stand up the national vaccination program and keep schools open.

"We're building a recovery worthy of American workers, strong and resilient and it's going to be able to overcome the head winds that it has -- of Delta, Omicron and even war in Europe. Our policies are working and we're getting results for the American people, which is what it's all about, to state the obvious," Biden said.

As the White House works to combat sky-high gas prices, Biden on Thursday announced an unprecedented release of oil from US reserves and several steps his administration is taking to punish oil companies for not increasing production from unused leases on federal land. The steps are aimed at reducing gas prices, which have skyrocketed in recent months, while also putting an onus on oil companies to increase supply.

