Biden renews call for new voting protections in visit to Selma

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 23.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Wednesday,
March 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was
22.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Biden renews call for new voting protections in visit to Selma

  • 0
Biden renews call for new voting protections in visit to Selma

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event where he announced Julie Su as his nominee to be the next Secretary of Labor during an event in the East Room of the White House March 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Su will replace the current Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden made a fresh call Sunday for new voting protections in remarks in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the landmark "Bloody Sunday" march, which galvanized the civil rights movement and helped lead to an expansion of voting rights.

"The right to vote, to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty," Biden said near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where on March 7, 1965, a group of civil rights marchers were beaten by White state troopers as they attempted to cross.

"This fundamental right remains under assault. Conservative Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act over the years. Since the 2020 election, a wave of states (has passed) dozens, dozens of anti-voting laws fueled by the big lie," he added, referring to the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Biden's stop in Selma came as he and fellow Democrats have struggled to pass their own sweeping voting rights measures, with dim prospects of passage in a newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

"We know that we must get the votes in Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act," the president said, referring in part to a measure named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon. "I've made it clear: I will not let a filibuster obstruct the sacred right to vote."

Bloody Sunday commemorates the day when 600 people began a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, demanding an end to discrimination in voter registration. At the Edmund Pettus Bridge, state and local lawmen attacked the marchers with billy clubs and tear gas. Seventeen people were hospitalized, and dozens more were injured by police. The events sparked outrage across the country and helped rally support behind the Voting Rights Act. Lewis was among the protesters beaten that day.

Civil rights leaders and politicians were among those joining Biden in Selma on Sunday, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, House Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Selma.

Amid expectations that Biden will announce a reelection bid this year, his remarks in Selma had the flavor of a campaign speech, as he ticked through what he saw as his administration's accomplishments and concluded with what many consider to be a potential 2024 slogan: "Let's finish the job."

"My message to you is this: We see you. We're fighting to make sure no one's left behind. This is a time of choosing and we need everybody engaged," Biden said. "So let's pray, but let's not rest. Let's keep marching. Let's keep the faith. But most of all, let's remember who we are. We're the United States of America, and there's nothing, nothing, beyond our capacity when we act together."

The president later participated in the annual walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the Bloody Sunday events.

'There's work to do'

Aside from its place in history, Selma is still recovering from disastrous tornadoes that struck two months ago.

"We know there's work to do, especially as you recover from this devastating tornado and the storms that hit in January," Biden said in his speech, pointing to the major disaster declaration he issued.

This was not Biden's first time attending the anniversary events in Selma; in 2020, during his run for the presidency, he spoke at historic Brown Chapel AME Church as he worked to court Black voters ahead of Super Tuesday.

"We've been dragged backward and we've lost ground. We've seen all too clearly that if you give hate any breathing room it comes back," he said in his speech then.

Biden would go on to win the Democratic nomination and the presidency, due in large part to his support from Black voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who represented the administration at the anniversary event last year, said in a statement Sunday that "America has seen a new assault on the freedom to vote."

"Extremists have worked to dismantle the voting protections that generations of civil rights leaders and advocates fought tirelessly to win. They have purged voters from the rolls. They have closed polling places. They have made it a crime to give water to people standing in line," she said.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

