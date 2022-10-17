 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden's student loan forgiveness application is coming soon. Here's what you need to know

The application for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is expected to go live as soon as this week.

 Adobe Stock

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.

"This is a game changer for millions of Americans ... and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form at Studentaid.gov. A beta version of the website was launched on Friday and Biden said 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to fill out their applications.

Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.