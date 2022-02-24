Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia: 'Putin chose this war'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet
Friday, March 04.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 23.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Sunday,
March 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to an inch and ice accumulations around or just
above one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM This Afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the precipitation type
remains low along the I-70 corridor. Higher amounts of sleet could
lead to lower ice totals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia: 'Putin chose this war'

  • 0
Biden says Russia is beginning an 'invasion of Ukraine' as he unveils sanctions on Moscow

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia and Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on February 15 in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

    (CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled harsh new sanctions on Russia meant to punish the country for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his aggression even as he acknowledged it would take time for the new measures to alter Putin's behavior.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said, laying out a set of measures that will "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."

The new sanctions include export blocks on technology, a centerpiece of Biden's approach that he said would severely limit Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.

He also applied sanctions on four Russian banks and "corrupt billionaires" and their families who are close to the Kremlin.

And he announced a new deployment of ground and air forces to NATO's eastern flank, even as he reiterated US troops would not engage in direct conflict in Ukraine.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict," he said. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east."

Biden addressed the nation from the White House East Room, his first appearance in public since the Russian attack commenced late Wednesday. In his remarks, Biden cast Russia's invasion of its neighbor as a generational moment that has the potential to upend global order.

"Putin's actions betray a sinister vision for the future of our world, one where nations take what they want by force," he said.

He declared the Russian President's actions would "end up costing Russia dearly, economically and strategically."

The new sanctions, the latest US reprisals against Moscow this week, had been reserved as Biden hoped to maintain some leverage in dissuading Putin from a full-scale invasion. But so far, Western threats of economic punishment, as well as Biden's strategy of revealing what the US knew about Putin's buildup of forces to try to make the Russian leader second-guess himself, have proven ineffective.

After months of predictions and warnings, Russian forces began their attack on Ukraine Thursday morning local time, with reports of troops crossing the border to the north and south, explosions in multiple cities including the capital Kyiv, and warnings from Putin of future bloodshed unless Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

Biden's sanctions are now meant to punish Putin's actions, rather than prevent them, by going after Russia's economy, its military capabilities and those closest to the Russian President. How much they can alter Putin's decision-making going forward, however, remains an open question.

"No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening. It's going to take time. We have to show resolve. He knows what is coming," Biden said.

Mindful of rising gas prices in the United States, Biden said he was working to limit the fallout the new sanctions would have on energy prices. He said the US was ready to release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve alongside its allies.

"I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting," he said. "I'll do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."

Before he spoke, Biden conferred with the leaders from the Group of 7 industrialized nations about which sanctions they planned to impose, hoping to coordinate a response that projects unity among Western allies. US and European officials spoke by phone overnight into Thursday to coordinate their responses.

In a joint statement following the virtual meeting, the leaders of the G7 said Putin has "re-introduced war to the European continent."

"He has put himself on the wrong side of history," the leaders wrote.

On Thursday morning, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised to "weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize" following the "barbaric attack" by Russia against Ukraine.

"We will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets," she said.

Biden also convened a meeting of his National Security Council on Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a White House official said.

Biden's top national security aides convened emergency meetings late Wednesday as Putin announced his plan to launch a "military operation" against Ukraine in a televised address. The speech was aired in Russia at the same time the United Nations Security Council was convening to condemn Moscow's behavior, catching some delegates off-guard.

Huddled in the West Wing, Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other top officials prepared a statement from Biden condemning Russia's attack as "unprovoked and unjustified."

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden wrote in the statement, issued at 10:25 p.m. ET just as explosions began in Kyiv.

An hour later, Biden was on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reached out to the White House as his country was coming under siege.

"He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin's flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said afterward in a statement. He said the US and its partners planned on "imposing severe sanctions on Russia."

Biden announced a more limited package of sanctions on Monday following Putin's initial decision to send troops into Ukraine following recognition of two pro-Russia regions in the Eastern part of the country. Those measures went after two state-owned financial institutions, three members of Putin's inner circle and Russia's sovereign debt.