Biden goes on the defensive over inflation and gas prices as he tries to shift the focus to Republicans

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&