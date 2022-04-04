Biden calls for war crimes trial after Bucha images surface

U.S. President Joe Biden walks along the colonnade from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden to sign H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The measure, that makes lynching a federal hate crime, is named for Emmett Till who was lynched at age 14 in 1955 in Mississippi. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images