Biden administration plans in May to end pandemic border restrictions blocking migrants, sources say

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 81 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM EDT
THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           DECATUR               JOHNSON
MORGAN                SHELBY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE                MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  OWEN                  VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON,
BRAZIL, CARLISLE, COLUMBUS, FARMERSBURG, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, JASONVILLE, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MOORESVILLE, NASHVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN,
TERRE HAUTE, AND WORTHINGTON.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Biden administration plans in May to end pandemic border restrictions blocking migrants, sources say

  • 0
Biden administration plans in May to end pandemic border restrictions blocking migrants, sources say

Border Patrol agents detain a group of migrants near the border wall, after they entered the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, border with El Paso, Texas, US, on February 3, 2022. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP) (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

 HERIKA MARTINEZ

(CNN) -- The Biden administration is planning to end Trump-era pandemic restrictions on the US-Mexico border by May 23 that have largely blocked migrants from entering the US, according to three US officials.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing its assessment of the public health authority, known as Title 42, according to CDC spokeswoman Kathleen Conley, and is expected to announce a decision this week on whether to repeal, modify or extend the authority.

The Biden administration has been under mounting pressure from Democrats and immigrant advocates to end the public health authority, which critics say was never justified by science and puts migrants in harm's way.

Former President Donald Trump invoked the authority at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that was immediately met with skepticism by immigrant advocates, public health experts, and even officials within the administration who believed it to be driven by political motivations. Yet the Biden administration continued to lean on Title 42 despite objections from its allies.

According to US Customs and Border Protection data, there have been 1.7 million migrants sent back to Mexico or their origin country since March 2020.

The handling of the US-Mexico border is a politically precarious issue for President Joe Biden ahead of the midterm elections as Republicans hammer the administration over its immigration agenda. Over the last year, Biden has already grappled with an influx of unaccompanied migrant children and a surge of migrants in Del Rio, Texas, that resulted in thousands of people under a bridge.

If the order is lifted, it is expected to have immediate ramifications. Homeland Security Department officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario of up to 18,000 people trying to cross the border daily, a number sure to overwhelm the already full border facilities.

The Associated Press first reported the administration's plans.

Three planning scenarios have been devised to trigger what resources might be needed. The first scenario is where current arrest figures are, the second scenario is up to 12,000 people a day, and the third scenario is up to 18,000 people a day, according to a planning document.

"The nature and scope of migration has changed fundamentally," one DHS official told reporters Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security set up a "Southwest Border Coordination Center" to coordinate a response to a potential surge among federal agencies. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appointed FEMA Region 3's Regional Administrator, MaryAnn Tierney, in March to head the center.

The end of the Trump-era pandemic restrictions would mean a return to traditional protocols, which might include releasing migrants into the US while they go through their immigration proceedings, detaining migrants, or removing them if they don't have an asylum claim. Migrants who are released into the US may be enrolled in alternative to detention programs for continued monitoring.

As part of the planning, DHS is also lining up contracts for transportation to move migrants apprehended at the border to intake, setting up additional facilities for processing, and bolstering personnel on the ground. The administration has already started to offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants encountered at the US southern border.

"This what we do at DHS. We plan for all kinds of contingency events whether they're high probability or low probability," another Homeland Security official said.

Tens of thousands of people at US-Mexico border

Between 30,000 to 60,000 people are estimated to be in northern Mexico waiting to cross the southern US border, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Intelligence assessments have found that people are in a "wait and see" mode and trying to determine when they have the best likelihood of entry into the US, the official said, adding that some of the 30,000 to 60,000 people could seek entry within hours if the CDC rule is repealed.

The White House has held interagency meetings about the intelligence and the situation more broadly, the official said.

"The key is whether (migrants) perceive whether they have a higher likelihood to be successful," the official said.

Border arrests are expected to soon reach 1 million in total, months before the end of the fiscal year, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Tuesday. Those figures also include repeat crossers.

Among the challenges for officials is the change in demographics arriving to the US southern border. About 40% of migrants taken into custody are coming from countries other than Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to a Homeland Security official.

"I think it's important that as we're dealing with an increased flow right now that we get in front of this as much as we possibly can," Ortiz said.

