Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Biden administration invests $53 million in WIC nutrition program for women and children

The US Department of Agriculture is awarding $53 million in grants to enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, and pictured here, baby food on October 6, 2016 in Miramar, Florida.

 mpi10/MediaPunch/IPx/AP

The US Department of Agriculture is awarding $53 million in grants to beef up outreach efforts, improve technology and enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC.

The funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, aims to help state agencies, community groups and other nonprofits test new ways of reaching out to existing and potential WIC participants.

It will also go to state agencies to leverage text messaging, mobile phone support and appointment-scheduling tools, as well as for projects to help participants identify WIC-eligible foods in grocery stores, plan for online shopping with WIC benefits and train grocery workers to provide better services to beneficiaries.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to bolster food assistance and minimize hunger in the US.

WIC provides food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals to low-income children up to age 5 and to pregnant and postpartum women. The American Rescue Plan also expanded access to fruits and vegetables by increasing the benefit amount to $35 a month per person, a provision that was later modified and extended through December of this year.

Some 6.2 million Americans participated in WIC in February, an increase of 1.2% from February 2020, according to a recent report from the Food Research & Action Center, an advocacy group. Participants poured $7 billion in WIC benefits into local economies.

But participation varied widely, increasing in 21 states and the District of Columbia and decreasing or holding steady in the rest in the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Carolina had the largest increase in participation at 21%, while New Mexico had the greatest drop at 20%, according to the center's report.

Nearly 1.4 million women participated in February, a decline of 5.4% over two years. The number of children in the program jumped 8.7% to nearly 3.4 million, while the number of infants fell 7.7% to 1.4 million.

