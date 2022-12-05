Bidding process begins for library renovation project in 12 Points

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is one step closer to opening a branch on 13th Street in the 12 Points area.
Three separate contracting bids were presented to the Vigo County Library Board of Trustees at a special meeting Monday.
Hannig Construction, Inc., CDI, Inc., and Keymark, Inc. are the businesses competing for the project.
"To see three competitive bids come in very close to each other is a good thing for us," Vigo County Public Library Executive Director Kristi Howe said.
Howe says the bids included three price points:
- an estimate for the re-model of the library,
- the price to convert the garage into a makerspace,
- and the addition of a splash-pad.
Here is how they mapped out:
- Hanning Construction submitted a $2,107,000 bid.
- CDI, the highest bid, at $2,230,000,
- and Keymark just under $2 million for the project.
All three groups were in the $380,000 range for the cost of the makerspace. However, when it came to the splash pad, they differed significantly.
"We hope that the prices will come together in a way that we can afford to do all three of those projects," Howe said.
Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. She and Howe agree that it is all about meeting the needs of the community.
"The way to pull people out of poverty is to ensure that all their basic needs are met by foot," Baker said.
They hope the new library invites more tourism in Vigo County too.
The three bids will now go under attorney and architect review. The next meeting is set for December 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Library. There, a contractor will be awarded.