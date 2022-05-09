Bicknell prepares for summer roadwork

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year like clockwork road crews have descended on Bicknell. Since 2016 the worst of the worst roads have been repaved.
The Community Crossings program is making it possible. This year Bicknell received over $600,000. That amount is pretty standard for the small community.
When crews come out to Bicknell they'll be working on 20 different roads. Like in years past they will go after the problematic areas. This includes roads that have major potholes or have just suffered from severe aging.
Handicap accessible ramps will be installed. These ramps will be installed where sidewalks are already built.
Mayor Thomas Estabrook says they get a lot of input from the community on what roads need improvements.
Estabrook explains, "We prioritized roads based on condition and from comments from the public. We have stretches of road that are heavily used. As that goes on we get a lot of comments from the public, that hey can you do this area."