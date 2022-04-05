Bicknell looks to upgrade security following vandalism

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - The vandalism came at the end of March. City workers discovered that the bathrooms has been destroyed. Pictures show toilets broken and ripped off walls.
The bathrooms are located in between the park's baseball fields. There was also damage found at an adjacent shelter house.
Within hours a Hacker Plumbing out of Vincennes reached out to the city. They offered to replace all of the toilets that were damaged.
At the same time, city leaders decided to make sure this type of vandalism doesn't happen again. All over the park, there are new locks on bathrooms and other doors. That's just the first step.
Bicknell leaders are looking into adding cameras to the park. All in hopes of making sure the park stays secure.
"We can provide that to law enforcement and they can take appropriate action. We're hoping to make this investment. Obviously it's a long-term investment and will be one that is considerable upfront. But we think the long-term benefits are going to far exceed the cost," Mayor Thomas Estabrook said.