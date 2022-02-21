Bicknell looks to build new City Hall

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction began on City Hall in 1938. That work finished up in 1939.
City Hall was constructed as part of the New Deal. It was the first permanent home for city government in the small town. For its time it was state of the art. But that time has long since passed.
The structure of the building is strong. But in many cases, it's too strong. Any upgrades to the building would require cutting through solid brick and mortar walls. This has prevented upgrades to the two bathrooms on the lower floor. Both are in rough shape with only one working stall in both.
A lift has made the upstairs somewhat ADA accessible. But this week that lift stopped working.
The need for a new building is now being planned out. Those plans call for a one-story city hall at a different location.
Mayor Thomas Estabrook explains, "We're hoping to take all the current offices that are inside of city hall and put it inside our new building. We want to consolidate all of our overhead and put us all in one spot. So we only have to take care of one building for multiple departments."