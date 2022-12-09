Bicknell awarded close to $1 million in funds from INDOT's CCMG program

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook found out the city would receive $999,084.72.
The funds will be used to fix up several roads throughout the city of Bicknell.
"It's unbelievably exciting" said Mayor Estabrook.
"You usually don't see this much of money coming to a community this size. It's going to be a game changer for us."
The funds are coming from INDOT's Community Crossing' Matching Grant Program.
Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25% match.
Bicknell, only having less than 3,000 residents, will have to put up around $330,000.
This grant along with funds contributed from the Knox County Redevelopment Commission, will give the the city close to 1.3 million dollars.
The commission is giving the city around $85,000 to repair Russell Drive.
The goal is to increase the value of Bicknell's industrial park and move truck traffic out of residential areas.
Estabrook says close to sixteen roads in total will be fixed.
The project is expected to begin this spring.