Bicentennial Park could be seeing some big upgrades soon

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One million dollars could be invested back into Vigo County soon. This is all part of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department's plan for a major project at Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute.
On Wednesday, the park board met with the community to discuss the project and potential upgrades to the park.
The department is applying for the federally funded land and water conservation fund. This would be in the unincorporated town of Dresser. The proposed project involves floodplains and wetlands.
On top of this $500,000 grant, the county has also agreed to match that funding, bringing a potential of one million dollars to the area.
"I'm hopeful that it will come to our community," Adam Grossman, the superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said. "It's a wonderful opportunity."
If the grant is awarded, here is what locals can expect:
- $400,000 dollars would be used for land acquisition
- $200,000 dollars would be used for a new Flexi walking and running trail
- $400,000 would go to a variety of other upgrades. This includes an open-air shelter for community and family gatherings, solar lighting, and ADA accessibility.
Many were excited about the potential benefits a project like this one will have on the community.
"It has something for everyone," Marie Theisz, a member of the Vigo County Council, said. "You don't have to be just a biker or on the trail, you can come to observe nature. I think it's going to bring growth as far as recreation to the West Terre Haute community, and I think that's pretty amazing."
But some were worried about how homeowners might react, as the project requires the acquisition of land from several people.
In response, park board members say they hope to work with those homeowners to ease any fears and frustrations.
"There are a lot of people who have lived in Dresser a long time," Grossman said. "Just like anybody else you're attached to that property in that area. I am working with willing landowners who want to be a part of the park system. Also, I am thinking about adding the Dresser Trail, to show families that have lived there some of the history and background of that area."
Grossman says the Dresser Trail will pay tribute to the landowners and could include a commemorative plaque with a list of family members' names on it.
Throughout the whole process, the park board says they have heard almost all positive things, something they are excited about as they move forward with the grant process.
"Our biggest hope is to better serve the community," Grossman said. "That's always our goal to better serve the community and what an asset for our community to be able to come from downtown Terre Haute to West Terre Haute and be able to be right at the river and the wetlands. Nobody else has anything like that."
The Parks and Recreation Department will know by September if it's awarded the grant, if so, work will begin right away.