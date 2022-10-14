Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company

  • 0
This photo shows Douglas Ramsey, who was suspended by Beyond Meat after he was arrested in September on suspicion of biting a man's nose during a fight following an Arkansas football game. Ramsey is leaving the company following his arrest.

 Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office/AP

Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey is leaving the company after his recent arrest for assault.

Ramsey was arrested last month on on charges of "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit a man's nose following a Arkansas football game. Ramsey was released on an $11,000 bond the following day, according to court records.

Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey over the incident. In a SEC filing, the company announced Ramsey's departure, noting Friday will be his last day of employment.

The company appointed Jonathan Nelson, who was overseeing Ramsey's role on an interim basis following his suspension, to become the company's senior vice president of operations.

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat in December last year, pivoting from a three-decade career at Tyson Foods.

Layoffs

Shares of Beyond Meat of were down 2% in pre-market trading Friday after Beyond Meat also announced it was laying off 200 employees, or 19% of its workforce.

"This decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce operating expenses, sharpen the company's focus on a set of key growth priorities, and target cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023," it said in the filing.

Beyond Meat had been a market leader in the plant-based meat space, alongside rival Impossible Foods. It was a Wall Street juggernaut after its IPO in 2019, but since then has struggled to deliver on sales goals.

Shares have fallen more than 90% from their 2019 high.

In its most recent earnings report, the company blamed inflation for disappointing sales and downbeat outlook. Beyond Meat has long said it hopes to scale up enough to bring the price of its plant-based offerings in line with animal-based products. But in an earnings call with analysts, CEO Ethan Brown said the company wasn't there yet. The price of Beyond's "beef" sells for $8.35 a pound, compared with USDA ground beef, which sells for $4.90.

"That is a very difficult proposition when consumers have very high levels of inflation going on and their buying power in grocery is declining," Brown said.

-- CNN's Allison Morrow contributed to this story

