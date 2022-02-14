Bettye J. McCormick center moves forward with expansion

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - That help comes in the form of a 3,450 square foot expansion. The organization received a half-million dollars from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The facility has two programs. It acts as a senior center and an adult daycare. Folks with the McCormick center say their goal is to be a home away from home. Giving people in both programs a place to come and be active.
The Bettye J. McCormick center was constructed in 1998. Almost immediately it was at capacity. As the need for the organization grew over the years so did the need for a bigger facility.
The expansion was put on the organization's strategic plan for the next five years. Now that there is funding work can get rolling.
McCormick Center director Nola Davis says, "The big thing about this is we always want them to have choices. Choice in what they're doing and where they're sitting. We always tease them and say there is no names on any chairs. You can sit anywhere you like, but you've got to be able to find a seat to do that."