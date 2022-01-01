Betty White's best 'Golden Girls' lines and moments

You have permission to edit this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was
18.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Betty White's best 'Golden Girls' lines and moments

  • 0
Betty White's best 'Golden Girls' lines and moments

Gold Girls show director, Jay Sandrich, had worked with Betty White on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and thought the Blanche character was too close to White's role on it, Sue Ann Nivens, so Rue McClanahan was cast as Blanche, and White became ditzy and sweet Rose.

 NBC/NBCUniversal/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Betty White wasn't supposed to play Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls," but we are so grateful that she did.

White was originally supposed to portray the hot-to-trot widow Blanche Devereaux on the comedy series about four senior women living together in Miami. It ran from 1985 to 1992.

The show's director, Jay Sandrich, however, had worked with White on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and thought the Blanche character was too close to White's role on it, Sue Ann Nivens.

So Rue McClanahan was cast as Blanche, and White became sweet, ditzy Rose, one of the most beloved of the "Golden Girls."

The following are some of the Rose's best moments and lines on the show.

Rose the man killer

In an episode entitled "In a Bed of Rose's," Rose sleeps with a man named Al Beatty and he dies in her bed.

Her husband, Charlie Nylund, had previously died during a bout of their lovemaking, so Rose begins to believe she's lethal to men.

She later tells her roommates Blanche (McClanahan) and Dorothy Zbornak (played by Bea Arthur) that she slept with another man named Arnie and he also died.

"And the sheriff, I told him about me, how I kill men and he didn't believe me," a distraught Rose says. "He said, 'Let's see. Sleep with me.' So I did. And the sheriff died."

Fortunately Rose was joking, much to the consternation of her friends.

First impressions

When Blanche dared to ask Rose her first impression of her, she got an honest answer.

"I thought you wore too much makeup and were a slut," Rose said.

Cue Blanche looking less than pleased.

"I was wrong," Rose assured her. "You don't wear too much makeup."

Wild woman

Rose eagerly agreed when Blanche told her, "I've got a feeling you're a wild woman."

"Oh, you bet I am," Rose said. "I eat raw cookie dough. And occasionally, I run through the sprinklers and don't wear a bathing cap. And at Christmas, I've been known to put away more than one eggnog."

On aging

"My mother always used to say, 'The older you get, the better you get. Unless you're a banana.'"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

