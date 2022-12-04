Better Business Bureau warns to look out for fake deals on gaming consoles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With many people shopping for gifts on a budget this holiday season, scammers are taking advantage of the demand for pricey gaming consoles.
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau says to look out for fake deals on in-demand systems like Xbox.
Here is how the scam works, you find a gaming console at a reduced price. Hoping to save money, you purchase it through an online payment method. The package you receive is not a gaming console at all. It is a phone cover or item of little value.
The BBB says you won't be able to contest the purchase with the third party. That is because you technically received a shipment.
"Find out how much it is on a major retailer, and see what the going rate is. Keep that price in mind as you are trying to find deals,"
Now, to avoid online purchasing scams:
- research the company you plan to purchase from,
- avoid impulse buying,
- and don't believe prices that seem too good to be true.
For more on this scam or to report a scam, click here.