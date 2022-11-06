Better Business Bureau warns to beware of health care cons during open enrollment

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is officially Medicare open enrollment season.
It is when people can either adjust or enroll in a health insurance plan for the following year.
It is also a time when scammers will try to mislead victims who are looking to enroll.
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns of some red flags during open enrollment.
Here is how it works:
- You will receive an email from a source pretending to be a Medicare provider, a government official, or even your employer.
- The message claims you need to either enhance or approve your employment benefits policy.
- The scammer will ask that you share personal information.
The BBB says it is important to stay alert during this time.
"They might say, 'I have a better program for you overall. I will give you a free gift for that.' So, it just depends on what approach they might take," BBB Director of Communications Jennifer Adamany said.
The BBB says to:
- Be wary of unsolicited contacts and free gifts.
- Guard your government-issued numbers
- Go to official websites,
- and contact your employer directly.
For more information on this scam, or to report scams to the Better Business Bureau's scam tracker click here.